ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $32.32 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

