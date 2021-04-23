Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,646,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $17.35 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

