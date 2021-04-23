750 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

