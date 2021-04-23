750 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.