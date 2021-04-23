Canal Insurance CO Invests $789,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Canal Insurance CO owned 0.07% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

