Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

