Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of WRI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

