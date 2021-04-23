Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 999 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

