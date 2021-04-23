Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.