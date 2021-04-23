American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.