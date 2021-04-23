-$0.18 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.