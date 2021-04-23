Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

