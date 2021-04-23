Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.08.

GLPG stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 18.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

