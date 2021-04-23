Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $105.00

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

