Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

