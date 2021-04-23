$6.22 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.99 and the highest is $6.37. Anthem reported earnings of $9.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $24.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $25.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

