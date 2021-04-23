Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

