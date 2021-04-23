Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

