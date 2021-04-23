Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE CHWY opened at $79.60 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,240,680 shares of company stock worth $509,718,438 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.32.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.