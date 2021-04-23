Regent Investment Management LLC Has $634,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ConocoPhillips worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 37,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

