Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 149.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

