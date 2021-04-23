Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the period. Construction Partners comprises approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 153,578 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

ROAD stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

