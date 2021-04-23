V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

