Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Palomar worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,001. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

