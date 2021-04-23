Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 3,622 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

