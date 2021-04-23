Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,817.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 332.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $196.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

