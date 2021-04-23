McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 19,334 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up about 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Catalent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

