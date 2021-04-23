McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $181.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $203.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

