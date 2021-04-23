MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.21 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 114.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $53.74 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.