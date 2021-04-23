Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $215.93 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.48.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

