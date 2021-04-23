Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0-34.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.26 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.67.

NYSE HON opened at $229.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.34. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

