Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $72.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.