McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

MMM opened at $201.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average of $176.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

