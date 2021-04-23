The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.