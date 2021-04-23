Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.21.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

