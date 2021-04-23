Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.96.

HLT opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

