Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $466.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $416.13 on Thursday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $268.20 and a 1-year high of $450.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

