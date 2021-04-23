Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Berenberg Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

NYSE NCLH opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

