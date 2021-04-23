TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $34.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

