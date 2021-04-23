Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE KRP opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.