$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.14. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

