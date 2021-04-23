MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MEDNAX have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company's lack of solvency bothers. Lower ROE does not bode well for MEDNAX. Nevertheless, the company's American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. It divested its radiology services medical group in December 2020 to focus on its core business.The company's revenues have been benefiting from operational excellence, inorganic growth via strategic acquisitions and strong segmental performances. The company continues to expand its telemedicine services. It has undertaken several initiatives to control costs, such as temporary salary reductions and furloughing employees in response to the current scenario.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

