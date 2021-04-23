Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target at $2.63

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several brokerages have commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

