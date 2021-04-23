ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE IO opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

