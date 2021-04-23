Flashstake (FLASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flashstake has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Flashstake has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $105,386.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

