JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.24.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $205.57 on Monday. Target has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

