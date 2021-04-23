Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

