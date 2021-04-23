Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-23.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.00. Whirlpool has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.29.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

