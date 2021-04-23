Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$13.22. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 3,578 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

