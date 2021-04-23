Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.52

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €213.52 ($251.20) and traded as high as €239.60 ($281.88). Linde shares last traded at €237.45 ($279.35), with a volume of 665,684 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €246.52 ($290.02).

Get Linde alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €230.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €213.73.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.